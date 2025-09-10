Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israeli strike in Doha crosses a new line from which relations with Gulf may not recover

By Kristian Coates Ulrichsen, Fellow for the Middle East at the Baker Institute, Rice University
Gulf nations were already becoming anxious about Israel’s apparently unconstrained regional activities. Now, a one-time thaw in relations may revert to a deep freeze.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
