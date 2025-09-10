Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Social media is teaching children how to use AI. How can teachers keep up?

By Johanathan Woodworth, Assistant Professor, Education, Mount Saint Vincent University
AI is transforming classrooms, yet most learning is informal. Teacher education and clear policies are vital to ensure AI supports equity, trust and pedagogy.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Two portraits, two destinies: How Otto Dix’s works ended up in Canadian museums
~ Curious Kids: why do we need to do homework?
~ Recipes from the middle ages have much in common with how our grandparents used to cook
~ Putting your CV together? Complete honesty might not be the best policy
~ The War of the Bucket: What one medieval battle tells us about history and myth
~ South Africa’s student debt trap: two options that could help resolve the problem
~ 2027 Nigerian poll could trigger unrest unless electoral commission is fixed
~ Ebony and ivory: why elephants and forests rise and fall together in the Congo Basin
~ Focusing on children’s first 1,001 days can build neighbourhood support for migrant families
~ Decision-making on national interest projects demands openness and rigour
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter