Focusing on children’s first 1,001 days can build neighbourhood support for migrant families
By Tom Allport, Honorary Senior Clinical Lecturer, Bristol Medical School, University of Bristol
Debbie Watson, Professor In Child and Family Welfare, University of Bristol
The UK government’s new ten-year health plan for England prioritises tackling health inequalities through local preventive measures. One promising approach is to build on the strengths of migrant families by fostering neighbourhood peer support – particularly for underserved communities.
In wealthy countries, families migrating from low-income countries are often…
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, September 10, 2025