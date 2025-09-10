Tolerance.ca
Signs of ancient life may have been found in Martian rock – new study

By Sean McMahon, Reader in Astrobiology, University of Edinburgh
Just over a year ago, Nasa made a remarkable announcement. The Perseverance rover had found potential signs of ancient life on Mars. Now, the technical details behind that discovery have been published in a Nature paper that, despite its rather modest wording, may ultimately prove to be among the most significant in the history of science.

The bottom line is this: it might be life, but we won’t…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
