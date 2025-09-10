Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sussan Ley sacks Jacinta Price after she refuses to declare leadership loyality

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Opposition Leader Sussan Ley has sacked Jacinta Nampijinpa Price from the shadow ministry, citing the senator’s failure to endorse her leadership as well as her refusal to apologise over her comment about Indian immigrants.

The battle with Price came to a head late on Wednesday, after Price declined to express conference in Ley’s leadership when pressed by reporters in Perth. Price said that was “a matter for our party room”.

Ley told a press conference in Hobart: “Today, Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price critically failed to provide confidence in my leadership of the Liberal…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Two seventh-century people found with west African ancestry – a story of diversity and integration in early Anglo-Saxon society
~ Environmental pressures need not always spark conflict – lessons from history show how crisis can be avoided
~ Why journalists are reluctant to call Trump an authoritarian – and why that matters for democracy
~ Bail reforms across the US have shown that releasing people pretrial doesn’t harm public safety
~ How does AI affect how we learn? A cognitive psychologist explains why you learn when the work is hard
~ Doctors are joining unions in a bid to improve working conditions and raise wages in a stressful health care system
~ 40 years ago, the first AIDS movies forced Americans to confront a disease they didn’t want to see
~ Where does your glass come from?
~ Sacred texts and ‘little bells’: The building blocks of Arvo Pärt’s musical masterpieces
~ Israel/OPT: Israel’s mass displacement order for the entirety of Gaza City is unlawful and inhumane
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter