Human Rights Observatory

Israel/OPT: Israel’s mass displacement order for the entirety of Gaza City is unlawful and inhumane

By Amnesty International
Israel must immediately rescind the mass displacement order issued by the military to the residents of Gaza City on 9 September as it escalates its assault on Gaza City compounding the suffering of civilians amidst an ongoing genocide, said Amnesty International today.   The order issued yesterday morning by the Israeli military for the mass […] The post Israel/OPT: Israel’s mass displacement order for the entirety of Gaza City is unlawful and inhumane appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


