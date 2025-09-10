Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong: Rejection of same-sex partnerships bill shows disdain for LGBTI rights

By Amnesty International
Responding to the Hong Kong government’s rejection of a bill that proposed a new legal framework for registering same-sex partnerships, Amnesty International’s Researcher/Policy Advisor on Gender, Nadia Rahman, said: “Today the Hong Kong government has failed to address the inequality faced by same-sex couples in all areas of their lives. The proposed bill on same-sex […] The post Hong Kong: Rejection of same-sex partnerships bill shows disdain for LGBTI rights appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


