Türkiye: Drop Case Against Bar Association

By Human Rights Watch
Criminal and civil proceedings against the executive board of the Istanbul Bar Association are incompatible with Türkiye's international human rights obligations and represent a direct assault on the independence of the legal profession, 12 legal and human rights organizations including Human Rights Watch said today.


