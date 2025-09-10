Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Doug Cameron says Labor’s left ‘defanged’ and co-opted into supporting US aggression

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The former NSW Senator has said Australia is an active, eager participant in the US-led order" and urged the Albanese government to abandon AUKUS.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ International law isn’t dead. But the impunity seen in Gaza urgently needs to be addressed
~ NSW daycares face whopping $500k fines. Will this ensure safety?
~ Niger: Islamist Armed Group Executes Civilians, Burns Homes
~ EU: Georgia’s Rights Crisis Needs Urgent Response
~ Saudi Arabia: Migrant Workers Unpaid for Months
~ Egypt: Mass Crackdown Targets Online Content Creators
~ A new Australian production of Troy is bold, uncompromising theatre for our times
~ Polling shows Donald Trump’s ratings are poor – but they could be worse
~ A mordant, flawed Australian slapstick chronicles a small town through its murderous medieval festival
~ An AI startup has agreed to a $2.2 billion copyright settlement. But will Australian writers benefit?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter