Human Rights Observatory

Niger: Islamist Armed Group Executes Civilians, Burns Homes

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Nigerien military police stand guard outside airbases in Niamey, as supporters of Niger's military junta gather on August 27, 2023. © 2023 AFP via Getty Images (Nairobi) – The Islamist armed group Islamic State in the Sahel Province (IS Sahel) has escalated attacks on civilians in Niger since March 2025, Human Rights Watch said today. The attacks violated international humanitarian law and are apparent war crimes.In at least five attacks across Niger’s western Tillabéri region that Human Rights Watch documented, IS Sahel summarily executed over 127 villagers and Muslim…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
