Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU: Georgia’s Rights Crisis Needs Urgent Response

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People march in support of an independent public broadcaster in Tbilisi, Georgia. March 7, 2025. © 2025 Sebastien Canaud/NurPhoto via AP NGOs joint statement on Georgia   (Brussels, September 10, 2025) – The European Union and its member states should use all available diplomatic and legal tools to press the Georgiangovernment to end its persecution of independent civil society and the media, nine international human rights organizations, including Human Rights Watch, said in a joint statement to the EU.The Georgian authorities have frozen…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Niger: Islamist Armed Group Executes Civilians, Burns Homes
~ Saudi Arabia: Migrant Workers Unpaid for Months
~ Egypt: Mass Crackdown Targets Online Content Creators
~ A new Australian production of Troy is bold, uncompromising theatre for our times
~ Polling shows Donald Trump’s ratings are poor – but they could be worse
~ A mordant, flawed Australian slapstick chronicles a small town through its murderous medieval festival
~ An AI startup has agreed to a $2.2 billion copyright settlement. But will Australian writers benefit?
~ Can Israel use self-defence to justify its strike on Qatar under the law?
~ An interview with filmmaker Azura Nasron about online grooming in Malaysia
~ Mass hysteria at Heathrow airport – how social contagion works
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter