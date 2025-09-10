Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia: Migrant Workers Unpaid for Months

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Migrant workers at a construction site near Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 2, 2024. © 2024 Jaap Arriens/Sipa via AP Photo (Beirut) – Hundreds of migrant workers employed in Saudi Arabia by the manufacturing and supply company Sendan International did not receive their salaries for up to eight months, Human Rights Watch said today. They include workers employed in state-owned oil company Aramco project sites.Migrant workers were often stranded without pay for months, forced into undocumented status, or left with no choice but to return home at their own expense,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
