Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Mass Crackdown Targets Online Content Creators

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A message is typed on a smartphone, July 2022.  © 2022 Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/picture alliance via Getty Images (Beirut) – Egyptian authorities have since July 2025 carried out an abusive campaign of mass arrests and prosecutions targeting online content creators, Human Rights Watch said today. Based on Interior Ministry statements, the authorities arrested or prosecuted for online content at least 29 people, including at least 19 women and a child, between late July and late August, while credible media and human rights reports recorded another…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
