Deadlier than varroa, a new honey-bee parasite is spreading around the world
By Jean-Pierre Scheerlinck, Honorary Professor Fellow, Melbourne Veterinary School, Faculty of Science, The University of Melbourne
For decades, beekeepers have fought a tiny parasite called Varroa destructor, which has devastated honey-bee colonies around the world. But an even deadlier mite, Tropilaelaps mercedesae – or “tropi” – is on the march. Beekeepers fear it will wreak even greater havoc than varroa – and the ripple effects may be felt by the billions of people around the world who rely on honey bee-pollinated plants.
From Asia to Europe
Tropi’s natural host is the giant honey-bee (Apis dorsata),…
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, September 9, 2025