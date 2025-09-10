Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A new Australian production of Troy is bold, uncompromising theatre for our times

By Jonathan Graffam-O’Meara, PhD Candidate in Theatre, Monash University
The story of Troy has been told for three millennia. Capricious deities, military clashes, legendary heroes and a famous wooden horse – a gift to the city that ultimately brings about its ruination – the mythology offers timeless themes of hubris, betrayal, and the devastating cost of war.

Tom Wright structures his new play as a series of vignettes featuring the mythology’s most compelling characters: Cassandra (Elizabeth Blackmore), Iphigenia (Ciline Ajobong), Hecuba (Paula Arundell), Clytemnestra…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Niger: Islamist Armed Group Executes Civilians, Burns Homes
~ EU: Georgia’s Rights Crisis Needs Urgent Response
~ Saudi Arabia: Migrant Workers Unpaid for Months
~ Egypt: Mass Crackdown Targets Online Content Creators
~ Polling shows Donald Trump’s ratings are poor – but they could be worse
~ A mordant, flawed Australian slapstick chronicles a small town through its murderous medieval festival
~ An AI startup has agreed to a $2.2 billion copyright settlement. But will Australian writers benefit?
~ Can Israel use self-defence to justify its strike on Qatar under the law?
~ An interview with filmmaker Azura Nasron about online grooming in Malaysia
~ Mass hysteria at Heathrow airport – how social contagion works
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter