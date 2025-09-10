Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Polling shows Donald Trump’s ratings are poor – but they could be worse

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
Compared to other US presidents at the same point in their term, Trump’s ratings are only better than … his own.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
