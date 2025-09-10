A mordant, flawed Australian slapstick chronicles a small town through its murderous medieval festival
By Joseph Steinberg, Forrest Foundation Postdoctoral Fellow, English & Literary Studies, The University of Western Australia
One of the gorier fates meted out in Patrick Marlborough’s revenge comedy is allotted to an unnamed journalist, a minor character who appears in only a single sentence. The journalist arrives at his untimely end after penning a profile of George Bodkin. Also known as “The Nutter King”, Bodkin is the third of five mad monarchs who reign year-round over the fictional small town of Bodkins Point.
Review: Nock Loose – Patrick Marlborough (Fremantle Press)
The Nutter King is irked by the piece, which implies he has flouted laws and human rights charters, so…
