Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

An interview with filmmaker Azura Nasron about online grooming in Malaysia

By EngageMedia
"A film alone won’t change the world, but in the right hands, backed by resources and real engagement, it can spark conversations that shift how Malaysia addresses this issue."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Fortress stores’ can fight theft – but is it how we want to shop?
~ Young people want social cohesion too. This means tackling the causes of inequality
~ Emmanuel Macron’s presidency is in survival mode. How did France’s political paralysis get so bad?
~ Film festivals like TIFF set the tone for wider industry norms — here’s what we’re watching around AI
~ Murdoch resolves succession drama – a win for Lachlan; a loss for public interest journalism
~ Middle East leaders condemn Israel’s attack on Qatar as Netanyahu ends all talk of Gaza ceasefire – expert Q&A
~ Political tensions and border anxiety pushed Canadians away from the U.S. this summer
~ Politicians love comparing NZ’s economy to Singapore or Ireland – but it’s simplistic and misleading
~ Israel’s attack in Doha underscores a stark reality for Gulf states looking for stability and growth: They remain hostage to events
~ Could Labor’s super tax reforms be headed for a makeover? Here’s how a redesign might work
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter