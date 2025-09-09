Tolerance.ca
Young people want social cohesion too. This means tackling the causes of inequality

By Philippa Collin, Professor of Political Sociology, Institute for Culture and Society, Western Sydney University
A new report on consultations with more than 1,000 Australians aged 12 to 25 shows how many feel excluded from society – and how to fix it.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
