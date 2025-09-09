Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Film festivals like TIFF set the tone for wider industry norms — here’s what we’re watching around AI

By Lauren Knight, PhD Candidate, Faculty of Information, University of Toronto
Daphne Rena Idiz, Postdoctoral fellow, Department of Arts, Culture and Media, University of Toronto
Rafael Grohmann, Assistant Professor of Media Studies (Critical Platform Studies), University of Toronto
AI in the film industry is a hot-button issue that filmmakers, tech companies, distributors, creatives’ guilds and unions, policymakers and viewers are struggling to negotiate.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
