Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Political tensions and border anxiety pushed Canadians away from the U.S. this summer

By Moira A. McDonald, Associate Professor, Director, School of Tourism and Hospitality Management, Royal Roads University
Ann-Kathrin McLean, Assistant Professor, School of Tourism and Hospitality Management, Royal Roads University
Global attitudes towards the United States as a tourism destination are plunging. Travel pressures, exchange rate shifts and increasing economic uncertainty have all damaged the reputation of the American travel sector.

Canadian travellers are increasingly turning to domestic destinations instead of heading south. In July, Canada recorded…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
