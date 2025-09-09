Tolerance.ca
Politicians love comparing NZ’s economy to Singapore or Ireland – but it’s simplistic and misleading

By Angus Dowell, PhD Candidate, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Christopher Luxon has hyped Amazon Web Service’ data centre plans as a chance for NZ to emulate Singapore and Ireland. Politics and geography make this unlikely.The Conversation


