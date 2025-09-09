Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can you say no to your doctor using an AI scribe?

By Saeed Akhlaghpour, Associate Professor of Business Information Systems, The University of Queensland
Doctors’ offices were once private. But increasingly, artificial intelligence (AI) scribes (also known as digital scribes) are listening in.

These tools can record and transcribe the conversation between doctor and patient, and draft structured clinical notes. Some also produce referral letters and admin outputs, and even update medical records – but only after clinician review and approval.

Some estimates suggest about


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
