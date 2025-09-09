Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump Moves to Restrict Gender-Affirming Care to Federal Workers, Families

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Liv Y., center, holds a transgender pride flag as people gather to protest against the Trump administration near the Washington State Capitol building, in Olympia, Washington, February 5, 2025. © 2025 AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File The Trump administration announced last month that it would remove gender-affirming care from the health care services covered under the Federal Employees Health Benefits (FEHB) Program beginning in 2026. The move erodes health care coverage for the more than 8 million people who rely on FEHB, employment-based health insurance for federal…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
More
