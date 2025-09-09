Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria’s use of soldiers for civilian tasks comes with serious costs – how to prevent this

By Sallek Yaks Musa, Lecturer, University of Northampton
Nigeria’s reliance on soldiers for civilian enforcement comes with serious costs, including human rights abuses, corruption and a rise in violent crimes.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
