Human Rights Observatory

Should African countries lower the voting age to 16? Views from Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria

By Amanuel Tesfaye, Doctoral Researcher, University of Helsinki
Clement Sefa-Nyarko, Lecturer in Security, Development and Leadership in Africa, King's College London
John Mukum Mbaku, Professor, Weber State University
Olawale Bestoyin Kareem, Lecturer, Distance Learning Institute, University of Lagos
The UK is moving to lower its voting age from 18 to 16. The new legislation takes effect ahead of the country’s next general election in 2029, and is aimed at boosting its democracy. The move has ignited global debate: should 16-year-olds be trusted with the ballot?

For African countries, where young people make…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
