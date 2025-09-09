Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How our minds trick us into thinking we are being greener than we really are

By John Everett Marsh, Reader in Cognitive Psychology, University of Lancashire
Patrik Sörqvist, Professor of Psychology, University of Gävle
You’re in the supermarket. Imported beef mince, shrink-wrapped vegetables and cleaning spray are already in your basket. Then you toss in some organic apples and feel a flicker of moral relief. Surely that small green gesture lightens the load?

Not quite. Objectively, every extra product increases your carbon footprint. But psychology research reveals a curious illusion: when we add eco-friendly items, we often judge our shopping basket as having less impact on our carbon footprint than before.
The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sudan’s people tortured and killed in ‘slaughterhouses’, rights probe says
~ For Brazilian writer Frei Betto, the 21st century has a before and after Gaza
~ Trump Moves to Restrict Gender-Affirming Care to Federal Workers, Families
~ Black wattle as firewood: how South African communities are putting invasive species to work
~ Nigeria’s use of soldiers for civilian tasks comes with serious costs – how to prevent this
~ South African environmental groups push to block Shell’s new wells – how world court opinion might help
~ Should African countries lower the voting age to 16? Views from Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria
~ Mass hysteria at Heathrow aiport – how social contagion works
~ Why France’s government collapsed (again), and what Macron might do next
~ Curses, whispers and a demon fly: this is the story of the first Welshwoman executed for witchcraft
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter