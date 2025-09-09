Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Projecting dissent: China’s new politics of resistance under surveillance

By Tao Zhang, Senior Lecturer, School of Arts & Humanities, Nottingham Trent University
As China ramped up its security in Bejing ahead of its largest military parade in history, over in Chongqing, a city of 30 million people, slogans mysteriously appeared projected on the walls of a university residential complex. “Only without the Communist Party can there be a new China,” read one. “Freedom is not given but seized,” said another. A third urged: “Down with red fascism, overthrow Communist tyranny.”

When the police finally tracked down…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sudan’s people tortured and killed in ‘slaughterhouses’, rights probe says
~ For Brazilian writer Frei Betto, the 21st century has a before and after Gaza
~ Trump Moves to Restrict Gender-Affirming Care to Federal Workers, Families
~ Black wattle as firewood: how South African communities are putting invasive species to work
~ Nigeria’s use of soldiers for civilian tasks comes with serious costs – how to prevent this
~ South African environmental groups push to block Shell’s new wells – how world court opinion might help
~ Should African countries lower the voting age to 16? Views from Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria
~ Mass hysteria at Heathrow aiport – how social contagion works
~ Why France’s government collapsed (again), and what Macron might do next
~ How our minds trick us into thinking we are being greener than we really are
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter