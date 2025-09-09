Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New report ranks Philadelphia and Allentown among toughest cities in America for people with asthma

By Ana Santos Rutschman, Professor of Law, Villanova University
The ranking of ‘asthma capitals’ in the US is released each September, the peak time of year for asthma attacks and hospitalizations.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sudan’s people tortured and killed in ‘slaughterhouses’, rights probe says
~ For Brazilian writer Frei Betto, the 21st century has a before and after Gaza
~ Trump Moves to Restrict Gender-Affirming Care to Federal Workers, Families
~ Black wattle as firewood: how South African communities are putting invasive species to work
~ Nigeria’s use of soldiers for civilian tasks comes with serious costs – how to prevent this
~ South African environmental groups push to block Shell’s new wells – how world court opinion might help
~ Should African countries lower the voting age to 16? Views from Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria
~ Mass hysteria at Heathrow aiport – how social contagion works
~ Why France’s government collapsed (again), and what Macron might do next
~ How our minds trick us into thinking we are being greener than we really are
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter