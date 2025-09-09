Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The surprising recovery of once-rare birds

By Tom Langen, Professor of Biology, Clarkson University
It’s not every day that you see a 4-foot-tall bird, but it’s happening more often. Several fascinating species are nesting in and near towns once again.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Québec’s school cellphone ban won’t solve the challenges of family tech use
~ Techno-utopians like Musk are treading old ground: The futurism of early 20th-century Europe
~ We tracked every overseas trip by world leaders since the end of the Cold War – here’s what we found
~ What causes muscle cramps during exercise? Athletes and coaches may want to look at the playing surface
~ Gender equality is the goal, but how to get there? Case study of South Africa and Australia shows that context matters
~ How international aid cuts are eroding refugee protections in the Global South
~ High-tech plans to save polar ice will fail, new research finds
~ Why listening to stories and talking about them is so important for young children
~ A rocky planet in its star’s ‘habitable zone’ could be the first known to have an atmosphere – here’s what we found
~ Gin Lane by William Hogarth is a critique of 18th-century London’s growing funeral trade
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter