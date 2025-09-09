Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What causes muscle cramps during exercise? Athletes and coaches may want to look at the playing surface

By Michael Hales, Associate Professor of Health Promotion and Physical Education, Kennesaw State University
Despite good hydration and nutrition, many athletes across sports still suffer from unexpected cramps. The courts and fields they’re playing on may be the missing link.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Québec’s school cellphone ban won’t solve the challenges of family tech use
~ Techno-utopians like Musk are treading old ground: The futurism of early 20th-century Europe
~ The surprising recovery of once-rare birds
~ We tracked every overseas trip by world leaders since the end of the Cold War – here’s what we found
~ Gender equality is the goal, but how to get there? Case study of South Africa and Australia shows that context matters
~ How international aid cuts are eroding refugee protections in the Global South
~ High-tech plans to save polar ice will fail, new research finds
~ Why listening to stories and talking about them is so important for young children
~ A rocky planet in its star’s ‘habitable zone’ could be the first known to have an atmosphere – here’s what we found
~ Gin Lane by William Hogarth is a critique of 18th-century London’s growing funeral trade
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter