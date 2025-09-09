Gender equality is the goal, but how to get there? Case study of South Africa and Australia shows that context matters
By Roula Inglesi-Lotz, Professor of Economics, University of Pretoria
Anna Maria Oosthuizen, Researcher
Getrude Njokwe, Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Pretoria
Heinrich Bohlmann, Associate Professor, University of Pretoria
Helen Cabalu, Professor of Economics
Hiroaki Suenaga, Senior Lecturer School of Accounting, Economics and Finance, Curtin University
Jessika Bohlmann, Research Specialist in the Faculty of Economic and Management Sciences, University of Pretoria
Julian Inchauspe, Senior Lecturer, Curtin University, Australia, Curtin University
Margaret Chitiga-Mabugu, Dean of the Faculty of Economic and Management Sciences, University of Pretoria
Nguyen Tuan Khuong Truong, Lecturer, Curtin University
Achieving gender parity could take more than a century. South Africa and Australia show why context matters – and why there’s no single formula for equality.
