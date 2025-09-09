How international aid cuts are eroding refugee protections in the Global South
By Tanya Basok, Professor, Sociology, University of Windsor
Guillermo Candiz, Assistant Professor, Human Plurality, Université de l'Ontario français
Suzan Ilcan, Professor of Sociology & University Research Chair, University of Waterloo
In light of the U.S. retreat from humanitarian leadership, countries like Canada must assume a more prominent role in sustaining global protection systems.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, September 9, 2025