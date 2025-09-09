Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How international aid cuts are eroding refugee protections in the Global South

By Tanya Basok, Professor, Sociology, University of Windsor
Guillermo Candiz, Assistant Professor, Human Plurality, Université de l'Ontario français
Suzan Ilcan, Professor of Sociology & University Research Chair, University of Waterloo
In light of the U.S. retreat from humanitarian leadership, countries like Canada must assume a more prominent role in sustaining global protection systems.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
