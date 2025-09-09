Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why listening to stories and talking about them is so important for young children

By Fufy Demissie, Senior Lecturer in Early Years Education, Sheffield Hallam University
Story time – at home, at nursery and at school – is where young children encounter the magic of books. Reading stories to young children is a pleasurable activity in itself, but it also lays the foundation for language and literacy development and has social and emotional benefits.

What’s more, research for decades has shown a…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ High-tech plans to save polar ice will fail, new research finds
~ A rocky planet in its star’s ‘habitable zone’ could be the first known to have an atmosphere – here’s what we found
~ Gin Lane by William Hogarth is a critique of 18th-century London’s growing funeral trade
~ How the global anti-scam community could come together to beat the criminals
~ The hidden plastic problem in your daily dental routine – and what’s being done about it
~ African states silence dissenting voices through enforced disappearances
~ Nepal: Police Fire on ‘Gen Z’ Protest
~ Murdoch resolves succession drama - a win for Lachlan; a loss for public interest journalism
~ SEAblings: When sending food turns into a gesture of solidarity among Southeast Asians
~ There’s a new vaccine for pneumococcal disease in Australia. Here’s what to know
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter