Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A rocky planet in its star’s ‘habitable zone’ could be the first known to have an atmosphere – here’s what we found

By Hannah Wakeford, Associate professor, University of Bristol
Ryan MacDonald, Lecturer in Extrasolar Planets, University of St Andrews
New research using Nasa’s powerful JWST telescope has identified a planet 41 light years away which may have an atmosphere. The planet is within the “habitable zone”, the region around a star where temperatures make it possible for liquid water to exist on the surface of a rocky world. This is important because water is a key ingredient that supports the existence of life.

If confirmed by further observations, this would be the first rocky, habitable zone planet that’s also known to host an atmosphere.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ High-tech plans to save polar ice will fail, new research finds
~ Why listening to stories and talking about them is so important for young children
~ Gin Lane by William Hogarth is a critique of 18th-century London’s growing funeral trade
~ How the global anti-scam community could come together to beat the criminals
~ The hidden plastic problem in your daily dental routine – and what’s being done about it
~ African states silence dissenting voices through enforced disappearances
~ Nepal: Police Fire on ‘Gen Z’ Protest
~ Murdoch resolves succession drama - a win for Lachlan; a loss for public interest journalism
~ SEAblings: When sending food turns into a gesture of solidarity among Southeast Asians
~ There’s a new vaccine for pneumococcal disease in Australia. Here’s what to know
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter