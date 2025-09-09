Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The hidden plastic problem in your daily dental routine – and what’s being done about it

By Saroash Shahid, Reader in Dental Materials, Queen Mary University of London
You brush twice daily, floss religiously and see your dentist every six months. But what if these acts of oral hygiene are quietly contributing to one of the planet’s most pressing environmental crises?

A growing body of research reveals that our pursuit of clean, healthy teeth comes with an unexpected cost: we’re washing billions of microplastic particles down the drain every day.

Take toothpaste, for example. Decades of using toothpastes with plastic microbeads triggered bans in many countries,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
