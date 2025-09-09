Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nepal: Police Fire on ‘Gen Z’ Protest

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Students protest against corruption and the government’s ban on social media platforms in Kathmandu, Nepal, on September 8, 2025. © 2025 Ambir Tolang/NurPhoto via AP (Bangkok) – Police in Nepal used lethal force to suppress youth protests on September 8, 2025, that killed at least 19 people and injured over 300, Human Rights Watch said today.Young people, identifying themselves as “Gen Z,” organized a protest movement after the government announced a widespread ban on social media on September 4. Many also expressed anger about pervasive political…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
