SEAblings: When sending food turns into a gesture of solidarity among Southeast Asians

By Amorisa Wiratri, Postdoctoral fellow, National University of Singapore
Sugiyanto, PhD Candidate, Communication and Media Studies, Edith Cowan University
The death of Affan Kurniawan, a 21-year-old online motorcycle taxi driver, who was run over by a police tactical vehicle on Thursday, 28 August 2025 during a rally in Jakarta, not only deepened national grief and public anger toward the government and parliament, but also sparked an unexpected wave of cross-border solidarity.

Amid the chaos of protests, Indonesian netizens began noticing posts from Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, and Thailand…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
