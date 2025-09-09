There’s a new vaccine for pneumococcal disease in Australia. Here’s what to know
By Christopher Blyth, Paediatrician, Infectious Diseases Physician and Clinical Microbiologist, The Kids Research Institute Australia, The University of Western Australia
Sanjay Jayasinghe, Senior Research Fellow, National Centre for Immunisation Research and Surveillance; Conjoint Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Medicine, University of Sydney; NHMRC Emerging Leadership Fellow, University of Sydney
The Australian government announced last week there’s a new vaccine for pneumococcal disease on the National Immunisation Program for all children.
This vaccine replaces previously listed pneumococcal vaccines, having been updated to offer better protection against the disease.
So what is pneumococcal disease? And what is this new vaccine?
From meningitis to ear infections
Pneumococcal disease…
- Tuesday, September 9, 2025