Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: Should Sussan Ley extend the apology to Indian community that Jacinta Price refuses to give?

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Sussan Ley’s difficulties in dealing with the Jacinta Nampijinpa Price affair have widened, amid signs it could be weaponised by her factional enemies.

Victorian Liberal senator Sarah Henderson on Tuesday backed the embattled Price, including over her attack on Ley’s factional supporter, shadow minister Alex Hawke.

Henderson, who was in the Angus Taylor camp in the leadership contest and subsequently demoted to the backbench by Ley, said Price had not reflected adversely on Indians, when she suggested last week that Labor encouraged Indian immigrants because they voted…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
