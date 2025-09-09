Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As storms become more extreme, it’s time to rethink how we design roofs

By Shubham Tiwari, PhD Candidate in Civil Engineering, University of Waikato
James Lim, Professor in Engineering, University of Waikato
Krishanu Roy, Senior Lecturer in Engineering, University of Waikato
Roofs are often the first point of failure in a storm, exposing homes to rainwater damage and creating flying debris that poses further risks to people and property.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
