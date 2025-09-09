Tolerance.ca
My knee is clicking. Should I be worried? Am I getting arthritis?

By Jamon Couch, Lecturer, Department of Microbiology, Anatomy, Physiology & Pharmacology, and PhD Candidate, La Trobe University
Adam Culvenor, Senior Research Fellow in Sport and Exercise Medicine, La Trobe University
It’s a quiet morning. You lace up your shoes, step outside and begin a brisk morning stroll. But as you take those first few steps, there it is, a faint grinding noise, almost like the crunch of gravel underfoot, except … the sound is coming from your knee!

Thinking back, you recall noticing a similar sound as you were walking up the stairs last week. You pause, do some quick stretches and continue walking. But the grinding sound quickly returns.

A wave of dread follows: Is there something wrong with my knee? Is that bone-on-bone? Am I getting arthritis?

This…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
