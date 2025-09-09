Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan: Mass surveillance and censorship machine is fueled by Chinese, European, Emirati and North American companies

By Amnesty International
Pakistan’s unlawful mass surveillance and censorship expansion is powered by a nexus of companies based in Germany, France, United Arab Emirates (UAE), China, Canada, and the United States, Amnesty International said today in a new report “Shadows of Control”. The year-long investigation was carried out in collaboration with Paper Trail Media, DER STANDARD, Follow the […] The post Pakistan: Mass surveillance and censorship machine is fueled by Chinese, European, Emirati and North American companies appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
