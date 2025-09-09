Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

U.S. military strike on Venezuelan vessel leaves Trinidad & Tobago caught between giants

By Janine Mendes-Franco
Maduro, calling the U.S.’ modus operandi “regime change through military threat,” said that Venezuela was willing to engage in dialogue, but Trump is sending more military muscle to the Caribbean.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
