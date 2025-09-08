Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Xi Jinping is in a race against time to secure his legacy in China

By Ian Langford, Executive Director, Security & Defence PLuS and Professor, UNSW Sydney
Xi has removed nearly every rival, but he still governs with the urgency of someone who knows how quickly fortunes can turn.The Conversation


