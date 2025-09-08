Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Actually, AI is a ‘word calculator’ – but not in the sense you might think

By Eldin Milak, Lecturer, School of Media, Creative Arts and Social Inquiry, Curtin University
How do we make a complex piece of tech easy to understand? An analogy helps – as long as it’s not misleading.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
