Latest data suggests Australia is overcoming its sugar addiction
By Lauren Ball, Professor of Community Health and Wellbeing, The University of Queensland
Emily Burch, Accredited Practising Dietitian and Lecturer, Southern Cross University
Mackenzie Derry, PhD Candidate in Nutrition, The University of Queensland
Australia is now meeting the World Health Organization’s (WHO) guidelines on sugar, which recommend keeping sugar below 10% of daily energy intake.
New data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) shows there is less sugar in our diet from food and drinks than three decades ago.
In 1995, sugar – either…
- Monday, September 8, 2025