Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yes, spectacled flying foxes are noisy and drop poo everywhere. But our rainforests need them

By Noel D. Preece, Adjunct Asssociate Professor, James Cook University
In Far North Queensland, one special winged mammal helps keep rainforests alive. The spectacled flying fox travels vast distances each night, pollinating flowers and spreading seeds far and wide.

But the species is in trouble. It’s now listed as endangered, yet – as my new paper shows – little has been done to protect this vital species.

The spectacled flying fox has a PR problem. It can be seen as a noisy, smelly pest — especially when it roosts in urban areas. But this doesn’t justify…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
