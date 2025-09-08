Woman-headed households in rural South Africa need water, sanitation and energy to fight hunger – G20 could help
By Adrino Mazenda, Senior Researcher, Associate Professor: Economic Management Sciences, University of Pretoria
Hunadi Mapula Nkwana, Associate Professor: Public Administration and Management, University of South Africa
Rural homes headed by women in South Africa have many problems getting water, sanitation and energy. Electricity from the grid, flush toilets and piped water are’t always available.
Without all of these essential services, families are likely to struggle to produce enough food to meet their daily needs for a healthy life. Water, energy and sanitation are…
© The Conversation
