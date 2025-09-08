Tolerance.ca
How Trump’s dismissal of a Fed governor could redefine presidential power – if courts agree that he alone can interpret vague laws

By Claire B. Wofford, Associate Professor of Political Science, College of Charleston
Donald Trump’s unprecedented firing of a Federal Reserve board member isn’t just about her job status. It’s about what checks remain on a president bent on vastly expanding his office’s power.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
